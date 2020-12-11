‘Nadda Accompanied by Armed Men of BJP’: TMC MP on Convoy Attack

BJP President JP Nadda was accompanied by criminal and armed men of BJP, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee told the media on Friday, 11 December, a day after the former's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks, while on the way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee claimed that a BJP leader, named Rakesh Singh – with "55 criminal cases against him" – was in a convoy in front of Nadda and "made provocative gestures at the crowd", adding that an FIR has been filed against him, reported NDTV.

Calling the Union Home Ministry's move to summon the state chief secretary and the DGP "interference in the federal structure", the TMC MP said, "What the Centre is doing by sending a letter to the West Bengal government is unconstitutional."