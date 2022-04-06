Four Years After Journalist Gauri Lankesh's Murder, Trial to Begin on 27 May

Four years after two bike-borne men shot dead writer, activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh, the Special Court of Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) will begin the trial on 27 May. Lankesh was killed at her residence in Bengaluru in 2017.

Her sister Kavita Lankesh, a noted filmmaker, who is also an informant in the case, has been issued summons in this regard by the Special Court Judge Anil Bheemana Katti. She has also been directed to depose before the court on 27 May.