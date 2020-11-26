Probe Lalu’s Alleged Phone Call to ‘Poach’ MLA: Jharkhand Govt

IG said that he had heard the contentious audio clip himself and then asked for the probe.

The Jharkhard government on Wednesday, 25 November ordered a probe into the reports of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav allegedly telephoning an NDA MLA in Bihar, asking him to abstain from voting during election to Speaker of the Assembly, reported NDTV.

Vijendra Bhusha, Inspector Genral (IG) Prisons reportedly told PTI that he had asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Birsa Munda jail to probe the matter and initiate lawful action If the allegations are proven true.

Further according to NDTV, the IG said that he had heard the contentious audio clip himself and then asked for the probe. He also said that as mobile phone use is not allowed in judicial custody, if the allegations are found true, it will be further probed where Lalu got the phone from.

Further, he informed that political talks are also prohibited in judicious custody.