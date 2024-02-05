Jharkhand: Champai Soren Wins Floor Test, Hemant Demands Proof From ED In Speech

A political crisis had erupted in Jharkhand last week following the resignation and subsequent arrest of JMM Chief and former chief minister Hemant Soren by ED in connection with an alleged multi-crore land scam.

Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan (or coalition) government comprising Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha , Congress, RJD, CPI (ML) L, and others.

The BJP remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs.

Here are the key highlights from the special Assembly session and what happened in the run up to the floor test: