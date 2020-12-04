Jammu & Kashmir: Voting for Third Phase of DDC Elections Begins

Amid tight security, the polling for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections began at 7 am on Friday, 4 December, in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 280 constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir (14 in each district), out of which voting is being conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division.

As many as 305 candidates are in the fray, including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division, for the DDC elections in Phase 3. Out of the 305 candidates, 252 are male and 53 are female candidates.