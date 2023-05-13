Jalandhar Bypoll Results: AAP Inches Ahead of Congress; The Current Lead is...

The Aam Aadmi Party has taken a slender lead over the Congress in the early rounds of counting for by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

As of 10 AM, these were the numbers on the Election Commission of India results website:

AAP: 103203

Congress: 86624

BJP: 56150

SAD: 50184

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The Congress had fielded Chaudhary's widow Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary while AAP had fielded former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku who joined the party on the eve of the election.

As of 10 AM, 3.13 lakh votes had been counted out of the 8.87 lakh votes that had been polled. The voter turnout was 54.70 percent.