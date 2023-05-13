Jalandhar Bypoll Result: 5 Reasons Why AAP Won But There's Also a Hidden Winner

The Aam Aadmi Party's win in the Jalandhar by-election is significant for a number of reasons.

Congress had been undefeated in the seat since 1999. It helps AAP undo the perception created by the Sangrur bypoll last year that it had become unpopular in Punjab. Despite its 92/117 sweep, it hadn't done well in the 2022 Assembly elections in Jalandhar district. Congress had won five seats while AAP had won four. AAP can present it as a referendum on its performance. This includes its welfare measures as well as the recent crackdown on Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De.

This article will look at two aspects.

What are the reasons behind AAP's victory?

Who is the hidden winner in this election?