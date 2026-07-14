'2029 Not Done Deal But...': Jairam Ramesh on Vote Chori, INDIA Bloc & Amit Shah

"In state after state, the Opposition has failed to convert the anger against the BJP into votes," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh admitted, in an exclusive interiew to senior journalist Javed M Ansari for The Quint.

However, he claimed that the Opposition is fighting a tough battle against an "alliance of the BJP and the Election Commission".

When asked what explained results like the Congress' win in the Kerala Assembly elections, Ramesh alleged that electoral manipulation, or “vote chori occurs only when the BJP smells power or is knocking on the doors of power" and not in states where it doesn't have a chance of winning.

Responding to questions on the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Ramesh predicted that the Narendra Modi government is likely to bring the delimitation bill again.

"The (defeat of) Delimitation bill caused unprecedented embarrassment to Home Minister Amit Shah", Ramesh said.

At the same time, he cautioned that "Amit Shah is a 24/7 politician" who must "never be underestimated".

Discussing opposition unity, Ramesh clarified that the INDIA grouping was primarily created for Lok Sabha elections and was not necessarily intended to function as a unified alliance in every state assembly election. He admitted that internal divisions, particularly within the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, have made the opposition’s task more difficult.

Despite these challenges, Ramesh maintained that the next general election remains open, stressing that the outcome of 2029 should not be considered predetermined.