'Will Speak on Hate Crime in Parliament': SP MP Iqra Choudhary

"If given a chance, I would like to raise the issue of hate crimes. I can only speak for myself now but I think the Party is of the opinion that what's wrong is wrong."

This is what Iqra Choudhary told The Quint as she sat down with us for an interview at The Western Court, Janpath.

Iqra is a third-generation political leader used to consider herself as a "wallflower." Today, she is a first-time MP from the Samajwadi Party. Also, the youngest Muslim woman MP in the Parliament at present who won by a margin of over 69,000 votes.

Her grandfather Akhtar Hasan, her father Munawwar Hasan and mother Tabassum Hasan are former MPs. Her elder brother Nahid Hasan is a three-time SP MLA, who retained his Kairana Assembly seat while contesting from jail in the 2022 UP polls.

In this interview, Choudhary addressed many things. Right from how she forayed into politics and her plans for Kairana to SP's silence over rising communal hate crimes against minorities and heckling of Muslim MPs in the Parliament.