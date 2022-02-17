‘I Am a Partner in Congress’: Manish Tewari Brushes Aside Rumours of Exit

Veteran Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday, 17 February, rubbished the rumours of him quitting the party, as some of his fellow colleagues have done in the past.
Tewari had called for a press conference post the announcement made by former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to quir the Congress, which Kumar said "was in consistence with his dignity".
It was rumoured that Tewari may make a similar announcement in the presser.
Speaking to ANI, Tewari asserted that he was a "partner" and not a "tenant" in the Congress, reaffirming his 40 year-long association with the grand old party.
"As far as I am concerned, I have given 40 years of my life to this party. Our family has shed blood for the sake of the country's unity. If anyone wants to push me out, that is a different matter," Tewari said.
Tewari called Ashwani Kumar's sudden decision to leave "unfortunate," adding that "ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat can make people do many things".
He later self-explained his comment, saying that he had made it in the context of "everyone having some or the other ambition".
(With inputs from ANI.)
