Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress After 46 Years

Dr Ashwani Kumar
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister for Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday, 15 February.
In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he can "best subserve larger national causes outside the Party-fold."
Kumar has thrice been a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab – 2002–2004, 2004, and 2010–2016.
He was the Union Law and Justice Minister in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet in 2012-2013.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)