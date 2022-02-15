Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress After 46 Years

Ashwani Kumar was the Union Law and Justice Minister in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet in 2012-2013.
The Quint
Politics
Updated:

Dr Ashwani Kumar

|

(Photo: Wikipedia)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dr Ashwani Kumar</p></div>

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister for Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday, 15 February.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said that he can "best subserve larger national causes outside the Party-fold."

"I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters," he said.

Kumar has thrice been a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab – 2002–2004, 2004, and 2010–2016.

He was the Union Law and Justice Minister in Manmohan Singh's Cabinet in 2012-2013.

Published: 15 Feb 2022,12:25 PM IST
