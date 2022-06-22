‘I Was Kidnapped,' Says Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh Amid Turmoil in Maharashtra

Shinde also said that the rebel MLAs will continue to be "Bal Thackeray's followers and Shiv Sainiks."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the state Cabinet, following which the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) pledged support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said.

Shinde and other rebel MLAs had been moved from Surat to a hotel in Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Shinde has demanded the Shiv Sena chief to ally again with the BJP in order to carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva movement forward.