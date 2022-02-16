Hyderabad Police Files FIR Against Assam CM for 'Obscene Speech' on Rahul Gandhi

File Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Hyderabad against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his defamatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint by Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.
The FIR was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
On 14 February, MP Revanth Reddy had lodged a complaint against Sarma at the Jubilee Hills police station. He had asked the police to register an FIR under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC.
After the FIR was registered on 16 February, Revanth Reddy wrote to Jubilee Hills police again, over not invoking Sections 153A, 294, and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also condemned the remarks and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Sarma over the incident.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)