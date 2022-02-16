Hyderabad Police Files FIR Against Assam CM for 'Obscene Speech' on Rahul Gandhi

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Hyderabad against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his defamatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi based on a complaint by Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

The FIR was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.