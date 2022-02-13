Punjab Elections: Cong MP Preneet Kaur Campaigns for Husband Amarinder Singh

This is the first time that the Congress high command has broken its silence on the political fiasco in their Punjab state unit, which led to the elevation of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to state unit president, the ouster of the Amarinder Singh from the party, and the induction of incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Channi was recently announced as the grand old party's CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, which are set to begin on 20 February.

"We got Charanjit Singh Channi, who is one among you. He knows and feels your issues [sic]," Gandhi said during the rally.

She also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, stating that unlike them, the Congress did not have any conflicting interests.