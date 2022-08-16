'Hurt Looking at Atrocities': Congress MLA Resigns Over Dalit Minor's Killing

Miffed over alleged atrocities against Dalits, Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal on Monday, 15 August, sent his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he doesn’t have the right to remain a legislator if he can’t protect his community.

This comes two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.