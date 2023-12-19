How Kharge & Others Reacted When His Name Was Proposed As PM Face At INDIA Meet

The INDIA bloc’s meeting on Tuesday, 19 December began with a set of very resolute Opposition leaders discussing the protest strategies against the suspension of over 100 MPs, and ended with a rather clear hint of how the alliance is shaping up and who is being pitched as its face, and by extension, who is being sidelined.

Leaders of as many as 28 political parties met in New Delhi to take the alliance talks forward. The meeting began just hours after another set of MPs were suspended from parliament, taking the total count of suspended MPs to 151. Many opposition leaders have criticised this calling it the 'death of democracy', and the series of suspensions has evidently acted as a catalyst bringing the opposition parties further together. Bigger questions on seat-sharing still remained unanswered, but certain comments passed at the talk can shed light on how some of the big party leaders are thinking about the alliance.