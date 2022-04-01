Hosts of Jantar Mantar Hate Speech Event Call for 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi

The organisers of the anti-Muslim hate speech event in Jantar Mantar in August 2021 are scheduled to venture into similar territory once again as they prepare to host a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' on Sunday, 3 April, in Delhi's Burari.
Even the agenda for the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is similar to that of the Jantar Mantar event last year. Most of the talking points mentioned on the 'Mahapanchayat' poster are the same as those which were featured on the Jantar Mantar event hoarding.
The anti-Muslim sloganeering at the Jantar Mantar event on 8 August 2021 had led to the Delhi Police arresting BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others who were part of the event, including event organiser Preet Singh, president of Save India Foundation.
Singh, who had been seen actively participating in the incendiary sloganeering at Jantar Mantar, had received bail in the case in September 2021.
A poster of the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'
On being asked whether the event had been granted police permission, DCP North West Delhi Usha Rangnani told The Quint, "The organiser has not applied for permission so far."
The organisers of the event say, however, that their preparations are fully underway for the event at Burari ground on Sunday. Arvind Tyagi, a key functionary of the Save India Foundation and one of the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' organisers, remarked, "We are in touch with the police regarding the event but have no written permission so far. The local police are telling us that they will have to deploy personnel for the event."
Will the Delhi Police allow such an event to take place, given that the same organisers had hosted a similar event with a similar agenda at which hateful and provocative anti-Muslim slogans had been raised by participants and organisers alike?
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the Jantar Mantar case in November 2021. Will April 2022 see a repeat of the hate speech event in the national capital though?
