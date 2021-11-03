Anti-Muslim Slogans at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet

Sushil Tiwari

Sushil Tiwari, the head of an outfit that calls itself the Hindu Army, had been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Jantar Mantar event. Tiwari, 40, is a resident of Lucknow and was apprehended by the police at his house on 20 August, around a fortnight after the event.

The Indian Express reported that apart from raising slogans, Tiwari had also allegedly mobilised people for the event. A senior police officer told them that Tiwari was identified based on videos circulating on social media. "We found he was in Lucknow and sent a team there to arrest him."

Tiwari, who also works as a travel agent, frequented Delhi for work. "He received an invite to the event on a WhatsApp group and allegedly came to Jantar Mantar to join the other accused," an officer told The Indian Express.