Amit Shah Claims Congress' 'Black' Protest Anti Ram Temple; Party Says 'Bogus'

Home Minister Amit Shah linked the protests by Congress leaders in black attire on Friday, 5 August, as "appeasement politics," and alleged that their black clothes were a mark of opposition against the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day two years ago.

"There are cases registered in court. But why do they hold protests every day? I feel the Congress has a hidden agenda - they have extended their appeasement policy in a disguised manner," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that while the Congress in the past protested wearing regular clothes, they had decided to wear black on Friday to protest against the construction of the Ram temple.