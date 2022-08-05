Amit Shah Claims Congress' 'Black' Protest Anti Ram Temple; Party Says 'Bogus'

Amit Shah (left) and Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Home Minister Amit Shah linked the protests by Congress leaders in black attire on Friday, 5 August, as "appeasement politics," and alleged that their black clothes were a mark of opposition against the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day two years ago.
"There are cases registered in court. But why do they hold protests every day? I feel the Congress has a hidden agenda - they have extended their appeasement policy in a disguised manner," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that while the Congress in the past protested wearing regular clothes, they had decided to wear black on Friday to protest against the construction of the Ram temple.
The Congress, meanwhile, hit back saying that the home minister had made an attempt to give a "malicious" twist to the issue, and that only a "sick mind" can come up with such arguments.
"Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of @INCIndia against price rise, unemployment & GST. It’s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
A total of 335 Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday as they marched to the the Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the unemployment, inflation, and price rise in the country.
Other senior party leaders detained by the police in Delhi included Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Harish Rawat, Ranjeet Ranjan, P Chidambaram, Deepender Hooda, and Shashi Tharoor. They were finally released around 6:30 pm.
Congress workers across the country had taken to the streets to protest against the Narendra Modi government, and hundreds, if not thousands, of them were detained.
(With inputs from ANI.)
