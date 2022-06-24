When Bal Thackeray Faced Rebellion: How the Sena Supremo Steered Party to Safety

Chhagan Bhujbal, a close aid of Bal Thackeray, spelt trouble for the Shiv Sena in 1991 and announced a new outfit named Shiv Sena-B. It was the first rebellion that the 25-year-old party was facing.

At that time, Bal Thackeray declared Bhujbal a 'traitor' and nicknamed him “Lakho-ba" – a treacherous character in Marathi theatre. In 1997 when the Shiv Sena-BJP combine was ruling the state, hundreds of Shiv Sainiks attacked the bungalow of Bhujbal and he barely managed to escape.

Balasaheb supported the attack saying Shiv Sainiks were angry because of his provocative speeches. The attack on Bhujbal clearly sent a message to opponents of Bal Thackeray that he never forgets or forgives his opponents.