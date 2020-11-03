Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh; Cong Urges Govt to Take Up Issue

After media reports began circulating over temples being attacked and the minority Hindu community being targeted in Bangladesh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Centre to immediately take up the issue with the Bangladeshi government.
Over the last few days, reports have emerged that 15 temples, including in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbarhia and Madhabpur, Habigunj have been vandalised, along with over 100 houses belonging to Hindus, according to news agency PTI.
The violence is supposed to have started after a headmaster of a kindergarten school in Pubo Dhour commented favourably on a Facebook post by a Bangladeshi man in France, which praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his reaction to the beheading of a school teacher in Paris.
Macron had condemned the murder of Samuel Paty, for showing his students the controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed, as an ‘Islamist attack’ and vowed to crackdown on extremists who opposed freedom of speech. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had supported this position.
While six persons have been arrested for the attacks on the Hindu community, the headmaster and another person have been arrested under the Digital Security Act by the local police, and were denied bail on Sunday, 1 November, according to PTI.
Bangladeshi authorities have confirmed that there were tensions, but that things are under control at this point, local news media reports cited by PTI suggest.
Chowdhury, who is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said in his statement that:
“It is reported that Hindu families in Bangladesh have been targeted by fundamentalist forces resulting in the arsoning and other violence as a reprisal of the stand taken by our government. Indian government should take up the issue with Bangladesh government as immediately as possible so as to prevent further escalation.”
(With inputs from PTI.)
