Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh; Cong Urges Govt to Take Up Issue

File photo from Dhaka of Bangladeshi policemen standing guard in front of a special court on 10 October 2018. | (Photo: Xinhua)

After media reports began circulating over temples being attacked and the minority Hindu community being targeted in Bangladesh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Centre to immediately take up the issue with the Bangladeshi government.

Over the last few days, reports have emerged that 15 temples, including in Nasirnagar, Brahmanbarhia and Madhabpur, Habigunj have been vandalised, along with over 100 houses belonging to Hindus, according to news agency PTI.

The violence is supposed to have started after a headmaster of a kindergarten school in Pubo Dhour commented favourably on a Facebook post by a Bangladeshi man in France, which praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his reaction to the beheading of a school teacher in Paris.