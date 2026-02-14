'Railway Police Called Me Bangladeshi, Beat My Son,' Says Elderly Muslim Woman

“That day, we feared we would be framed in a terror case and rot in jail for life.”

These are the words of Israfil, son of Basiran Bibi, recalling the incident at Anand Vihar Railway Station. Seventy-two year-old Basiran Bibi was heading from Delhi to West Bengal on 27 January. After her husband's death, she was the head of the household, compelled to travel for ongoing SIR proceedings in West Bengal.

Her son, Sheikh Israfil (38) and grandson, Sheikh Salim (17), accompanied her to Anand Vihar Railway Station to see her off. They had the platform tickets, while Basiran Bibi purchased a general ticket due to no reservation availability.