Deepender Hooda on Congress' CM Face in Haryana Polls, Alliance with AAP, JJP

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda won by a margin of 325,000 votes from Haryana's hot seat, Rohtak. Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, defeated BJP candidate Dr. Arvind Sharma decisively.

This marks Deepender Singh Hooda's fifth term as a Member of Parliament. During this term's oath-taking ceremony, there was an altercation between Deepender Singh Hooda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the video of which went viral on social media.

In a conversation with Quint Hindi, Deepender Singh Hooda shared the full story behind the viral video. Hooda also discussed topics such as Dushyant Chautala, unemployment, education, and the Chief Ministerial face in Haryana.

He also alleged that the Khattar government had ruined in 10 years, what the Congress had done in Haryana before that. Asked whether his father will continue to be the party's CM face, he said the party will unitedly contest the elections, and form a government with majority.

What did he say about a possible alliance with the JJP or the AAP in the state, ahead of the upcoming Haryana state assembly elections? Watch now.