Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing Punjab’s Claim on Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
(Photo: PTI)
Days after Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, 5 April, countered the claim by unanimously passing a resolution to retain its right over the Union Territory.
The resolution was passed during a one-day special session of the Haryana Assembly.
Punjab and Haryana share the Union Territory of Chandigarh as their common capital.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana continues to retain its right to the capital territory.
The resolution stated that Punjab’s move in the Assembly to stake claim to Chandigarh is in defiance to agreements under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.
He said, “Haryana has the right on Chandigarh along with a separate HC for the state. It's beyond our understanding why they've (Punjab's AAP government) raised Chandigarh issue soon after polls got over. Only they can tell under what pressure they're bringing the issue to the fore.”
The resolution tabled by Khattar read, “The recent amendment in the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board by the central government for appointment of whole-time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab and Haryana.”
Khattar added that the Shah Commission had recommended that Chandigarh should remain with Haryana.
He said, “..Due to disagreement on SC's 2002 order on Haryana getting water from SYL canal and it being of view that both states should mutually decide, we'll write to court again as Punjab remains inactive on it.”
Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Chandigarh will continue to remain with Haryana until we get Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) water, Hindi-speaking regions, and money from the Centre for establishing a new capital.”
The political parties in Haryana have rejected Punjab's resolution.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda, moved a notice to discuss the Chandigarh issue in the Upper House and called Punjab Assembly’s resolution as “unconstitutional” and “misleading”.
Claiming that the matter is of "grave concern" which requires "immediate attention", he said that Haryana holds the rightful claim over the UT of Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water under the Constitution."
In his notice moved under Rule 267, Hooda said:
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and will continue to remain so.
The Punjab Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on Friday, 1 April, to transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the state of Punjab, after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution in this regard in the Assembly.
The resolution was against the Centre's decision to extend central service rules to the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh.
Moving the resolution during the Assembly session, CM Mann had said that on basis of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana and the UT of Chandigarh, and that some parts of the state were handed over to Himachal Pradesh.
