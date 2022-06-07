In Uttarakhand, Taps Run Dry Even Under Government's Har Ghar Jal Scheme

Maikhanda, a scenic village in the Kedar valley by the Mandakini River, is economically and socially backward, and nearly 80 percent of the households belong to the Scheduled Castes and 5 percent to the Scheduled Tribes.

The village is close to the national highway, so it has easy access to government schools, a primary health centre and grocery stores. Yet, getting water is a constant struggle.

"The mission of Har Ghar Jal scheme is to provide water to households via tap connections from the water sources that are already present," said Nawal Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for the scheme in Rudraprayag district. "However, as there is not enough water in the water source close to the Maikhanda Gram Sabha, people living in the village are not getting tap water. We are looking for alternative water sources."