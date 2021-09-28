Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar Join Congress in Presence of Rahul Gandhi

Jignesh Mevani, formerly an independent MLA from Gujarat, and former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday, 28 September joined the Congress party, in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
Shortly before the official announcement, visuals emerged of the duo meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park in Delhi.
Visual of Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheedi Park in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Congress national coordinater Ravindra Dalvi took to Twitter to welcome Mevani and Kumar into the party and thank Rahul Gandhi.
The two politicians, who are known for their vociferous opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have notably been inducted into the Congress on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
"We, youngsters, want to work in the Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity. We've raised voice for people of country in past, want to strengthen them and be their voice," said Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Tuesday, ahead of the joining.
Mevani, who belongs to the Dalit community and represents Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, could be made a working president of the party's state unit, sources have indicated.
Meanwhile, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union President Kumar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but had lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh, is expected to bring a few other left-wing leaders with him to the Congress party.
It is quite likely that Mevani and Kumar would be a part of the Congress's campaign in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.
Published: 28 Sep 2021,04:55 PM IST