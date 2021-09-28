Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar Join Congress in Presence of Rahul Gandhi

The two politicians, who are known for their vociferous opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have notably been inducted into the Congress on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"We, youngsters, want to work in the Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity. We've raised voice for people of country in past, want to strengthen them and be their voice," said Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Tuesday, ahead of the joining.