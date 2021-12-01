Goa Congress Alleges 'Sex Scandal,' Gives BJP Govt 15 Days To Sack Minister

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the Goa Congress on Tuesday, 30 November, catapulted some serious accusations towards the BJP-led state government.
In a series of posts titled "BJP GOA MINISTER SEX SCANDAL," the Goa unit of the Congress Party has alleged that a minister in the state Cabinet "used his political power for all the wrong reasons. Sexually exploiting the ones who should be protected, this is not done."
While the Congress has refrained from naming the minister, it has said:
"Instead or working towards making Goa safer for women, if @BJP4Goa officials themselves create such crimes how will the people even trust anyone from the government ? This is an utter disgrace!"
"There is a possibility of multiple women falling prey to such powerful officials who torture and exploit them. Such a heinous acts should not be neglected!" the party added.
"It is a shame that a BJP minister in the Goa government is involved in sexually exploiting a woman repeatedly. The evidence has been brought to us by a responsible citizen. We demand that chief minister Sawant should immediately sack the minister in question," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Goa Mahila Congress Beena Naik has also condemned the alleged criminal act.
The Congress party has given the BJP a deadline of 15 days to sack the minister and launch an inquiry against them.
Speaking to a local daily, BJP MLA from Vasco, Carlos Almeida has said that the allegations, if they carry weight, will be probed.
Meanwhile, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade said there was no complaint of any sexual exploitation against any minister, and that the allegations were being levelled as the Assembly polls were approaching, The Indian Express reported.
Forty seats of Goa are slated to go to polls in February next year.