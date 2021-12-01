Goa Congress Alleges 'Sex Scandal,' Gives BJP Govt 15 Days To Sack Minister

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the Goa Congress on Tuesday, 30 November, catapulted some serious accusations towards the BJP-led state government.

In a series of posts titled "BJP GOA MINISTER SEX SCANDAL," the Goa unit of the Congress Party has alleged that a minister in the state Cabinet "used his political power for all the wrong reasons. Sexually exploiting the ones who should be protected, this is not done."