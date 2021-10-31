Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Charges Framed Against 18 Accused

Paving the way for a trial to begin in the murder case of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, a trial court in Bengaluru framed charges against the accused persons in the case on Saturday, 30 October.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 8 December. As part of the proceedings on Saturday, eleven of the accused were produced from the Bengaluru Central Jail through video conferencing, while the other seven accused in the case were presented before the court via video conferencing from the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai and Yerwada jail in Pune in Maharashtra.

Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on 5 September 2017, by assailants who used a country-made gun.