Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Tests COVID-19 Positive

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, 24 October, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating himself. The leader added that he was taking medication and treatment as per the advice of doctors. “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break,” Fadnavis wrote on Twitter.

Fadnavis also advised those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus as well. Fadnavis’ positive diagnosis comes just a few days ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, for which he is the BJP’s in-charge.