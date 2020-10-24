With Over 53k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 78,14,682

India on Saturday, 24 October, reported 53,370 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 78,14,682 as the death toll rose by 650 to reach 1,17,956.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 6,80,680 active cases across the country, while 70,16,046 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
Meanwhile, ICMR said that a total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 23 October, adding that of these, 12,69,479 samples were tested on Friday
Published: 24 Oct 2020,09:30 AM IST