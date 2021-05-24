MP: FIR Against Kamal Nath for ‘Creating Panic’ Over COVID Variant

On Friday, 21 May, Nath had said that the world knew the B.1.617 strain, first found in India, as the “Indian variant” at a press conference.

Nath said, “Indians in the world have become synonymous with corona and Mera Bharat (Our India) has turned into COVID (epicentre),” PTI quoted.

He also expressed his disillusionment with the COVID fatalities “projected by India,” saying that that in reality, 1,02,002 COVID patients had died in Madhya Pradesh alone during March and April.