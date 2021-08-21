Former IPS Officer Who Announced Candidature Against Yogi Under House Arrest

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who had earlier announced his candidature against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was put under a house arrest on Saturday, 21 August ahead of his planned visit to Gorakhpur.

In a video message, Thakur said that when he was preparing to leave, the Gomti Nagar police arrived and told him that he can't go ahead with the planned visit citing security reasons.

He further added that the police didn't let him go he when he asked them to provide him security instead of cancelling the visit.