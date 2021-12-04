Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah Passes Away at 88

Senior Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah, who served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and as Governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, passed away on 4 December.
Senior Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah, who served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and as Governor of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, passed away on 4 December. Rosaiah, who was 88-years-old, had reportedly been ill for a while.
Following an active political career spanning nearly six decades, he retired from active politics in 2016 after the completion of his term as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
Rosaiah was born in Vemuru of Guntur districts’ Tenali in 1933. Rosaiah took over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 2009 to December 2010, after the death of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Prior to that, he had been serving as the Finance Minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet. Rosaiah had also served as Finance Minister in the cabinets of Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, and others. He holds a record for presenting the state budget 15 times on the Assembly floor. He has also served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Rosaiah was sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu in 2011, and after the completion of his five-year term, retired in 2016 from his political career spanning over 60 years. Rosaiah also served as the interim Governor of Karnataka for two months in 2014, after HR Bharadwaj’s term ended in July that year, until Vajubhai Valla took over the post in September.
