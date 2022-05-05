'Focus on Meeting People': Prashant Kishor Says Not Forming Political Party Yet

Amid speculations of him taking the political plunge and entering active politics, analyst Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 5 May, said he would not be forming a new party for now.

Addressing the media in Patna just days after the launch of his campaign 'Jan Suraaj', Kishor said that he would work for Bihar in the capacity of a "political activist" in the coming months and announced that he would embark on a padyatra of over 3,000 km across the state to meet people.

"It is being speculated that I will form a new political party or launch a new political forum, I am not making any such announcement today. In the coming days I will be meeting people who understand the social and political fabric of the state and I shall attempt to understand and unify them on one platform. We have unified over 17,000 people in the past few months and with their help, I will be going amongst the people of Bihar to understand their problems," he said.