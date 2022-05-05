'Focus on Meeting People': Prashant Kishor Says Not Forming Political Party Yet

Prashant Kishor addressed media on 5 May.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Amid speculations of him taking the political plunge and entering active politics, analyst Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 5 May, said he would not be forming a new party for now.
Addressing the media in Patna just days after the launch of his campaign 'Jan Suraaj', Kishor said that he would work for Bihar in the capacity of a "political activist" in the coming months and announced that he would embark on a padyatra of over 3,000 km across the state to meet people.
"It is being speculated that I will form a new political party or launch a new political forum, I am not making any such announcement today. In the coming days I will be meeting people who understand the social and political fabric of the state and I shall attempt to understand and unify them on one platform. We have unified over 17,000 people in the past few months and with their help, I will be going amongst the people of Bihar to understand their problems," he said.
Commenting on the reports of him forming a political party in the future, Kishor said that if the people associated his campaign feel the need to do so and come up with a plan and a strategy to form a new party, it would be considered.
Speaking about his meetings with the Congress and the possibility of him joining the party, Kishor said: "As far as introspection by the Congress is concerned, they did show seriousness for it. They made a committee and the top leadership took active participation. They agreed to the points that I raised about the party. The ways that were suggested for the betterment of the party were also agreed upon. However, the party is contemplating forming an Empowered Action Group in order to execute the suggested ways," Kishor said.
"The party wanted me to be a part of their Empowered Action Group as a member. The only difference of opinion was that they wanted to form the group following an executive order by the Congress president. I didn't think that a group formed after an executive order of the president could bring any long-term changes in the party. If an external group like that could not be in sync with the Congress' constitution, it could have been counter-productive. I thank them for considering my views and asking me to join the group. However, I didn't see a point of being a part of that external committee. So, I humbly declined their offer," he further said.
Speaking about Nitish Kumar, whose party he was associated with in the past, Kishor said that the two still shared good personal relations.
"I have worked with Nitish Kumar in 2015 when the 'Mahagathbandhan' was formed. I still have a good personal relationship with Nitish Kumar. However, personal and professional equations are different. I even met him at his residence after he came to Delhi for the first time after recovering from COVID-19. There were speculations drawn that I am pitching for him to be the next President of India. Just because we met does not mean we agree upon everything," Kishor said.
"Despite efforts by both chief ministers (Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar) for the past 30 years, the state ranks the lowest on development index. This is not my analysis, it is what the government data says," he said about Bihar.
He further said that the state needed an overhaul of the education, health, and development sectors.
The address by Kishor comes just days after he hinted in a tweet that he would enter Bihar politics.
Taking to Twitter, Kishor had said: "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance! (sic)."
However, Kishor was ambiguous in his tweet about whether he would be joining an existing political party or creating his own outfit.
