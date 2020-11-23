First Session of Bihar Legislative Assembly to Begin Today

The first session of the newly constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from Monday, 23 November. It is scheduled to continue till 27 November. Hindustan Times reported that on the first two days, all 243 newly elected members of the Assembly will be administered the oath by the pro tem Speaker.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), was on 19 November appointed pro tem speaker of the Assembly. Manjhi has been made pro tem Speaker for 23 and 24 November till the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is elected.

IANS reported, quoting sources, that former minister Nand Kishore Yadav is the frontrunner for the post of Speaker.

The governor’s address will take place on the third day of the session, while the fourth day will see a discussion on the address, as well as the government’s reply to it, Hindustan Times reported.

The Nitish government will reportedly seek a trust vote on the fourth day, while on the fifth and last day, the supplementary budget will be placed before the House.