Nand Kishore Yadav Likely to Become New Bihar Assembly Speaker

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nand Kishore Yadav is likely to be the Bihar Assembly speaker after Janata Dal (United) (JDU) member Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was chosen to join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet.

Chaudhary was the Speaker in the outgoing Assembly.

This is the first time a BJP leader will be becoming a speaker in the Bihar Assembly in over a decade.

Yadav has served as a minister in all the previous NDA governments in Bihar. He was the minister for the Road Construction Department in the last government.