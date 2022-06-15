FIR Against Nagpur Cong Leader Sheikh Hussain for 'Derogatory' Remarks on Modi

Congress leader Sheikh Hussain.
(Photo: Twitter/Aaeesha)
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a Congress leader in Maharashtra's Nagpur named Sheikh Hussain for making alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday, 15 June.
After a complaint by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, a case was filed at Nagpur's Gittikhadan Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, no arrest has been made so far, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Hussain said that he had not said anything derogatory regarding the prime minister, and added that he was ready to face any consequence.
"I have not made any personal attack against the PM. I only used an idiom in my speech. I spoke in favour of the party. I've not said anything I regret or need to apologise for. I'm ready to face any consequence," Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Criticising Hussain, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the former's comments were reflective of the Congress' "mentality".
"Such remarks reflect the Congress Party's mentality since they are frustrated. They should apologise and strict action should be taken," Thakur said, adding that while it was justifiable to express one's opinion in politics, offensive words must not be used.
