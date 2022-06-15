FIR Against Nagpur Cong Leader Sheikh Hussain for 'Derogatory' Remarks on Modi

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a Congress leader in Maharashtra's Nagpur named Sheikh Hussain for making alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday, 15 June.

After a complaint by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, a case was filed at Nagpur's Gittikhadan Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, no arrest has been made so far, news agency PTI reported.