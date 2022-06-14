'Maha Jumla': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Promise of 10 Lakh Jobs in 18 Months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday, 14 June, that the Centre would recruit 10 lakh people in various governmental departments within the next 18 months.
"After reviewing the status of human resources in all departments and ministries the Prime Minister has directed the recruitment of 10 lakh people in mission mode," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
However, calling the announcement a 'Maha Jumla' (false promise), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recalled a similar promise made eight years ago.
A government official said that much of the recruitment would take place in the Railways, the armed forces, Goods and Service Tax (GST) departments, Central Paramilitary Forces, and state-owned banks.
"The recruitment for GST departments, which are revenue generating departments is important, and for posts which were earlier known as State tax inspectors, recruitment will cover customs and excise as GST pertains to them too," the official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
"In government-owned insurance firms, while field staff have been recruited regularly, administrative recruitment hasn't taken place in any significant way for the last 15 years," the official added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the decision through a tweet, saying, "The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi ji's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth."
Meanwhile, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the PM Modi, saying, "The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but at creating 'news' over jobs".
Calling the announcement a 'Maha Jumla' (false promise), Gandhi added, "Just like eight years ago youths were promised 2 crore jobs every year, in the same way now it is the turn of 10 lakh government jobs."
