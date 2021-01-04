Round 7 of Talks Fail: Govt Avoiding Core Issue, Say Farm Unions

The pre-lunch session was mostly dedicated to the Union ministers trying to explain to the farmers what amendments could be brought to the three laws.

During that session, the ministers also claimed that farmers across the country support the farm laws, a claim that was contested by the farmers' representatives.

When it became clear that the government had no intention of even discussing the repeal of the three laws, the farmers' representatives became restive.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan is reported to have said that he's not interested in the clause-by-clause discussion as proposed by the government.

"We aren't here to play merry go round," Ugrahan is reported to have said, according to author Amaan Bali who has been tracking the protests and talks closely.

The unions insisted that the government begin discussing modalities to repeal the three laws, while the latter wanted to discuss the issue of Minimum Support Prices.

Some of the Union representatives refused to continue with the discussions unless the repeal is part of the agenda. Union MoS for Commerce Som Parkash, who hails from Punjab, had to placate them into attending while Goyal and Tomar went on a phone call outside.

The representatives did come back into the conference room but decided to "remain silent".

The meeting ended a little after that and the MSP issue didn't get discussed.

The Unions say that there's no point in discussing MSP as it is meaningless if there are no Mandis.