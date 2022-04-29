Karnataka PSI Scam: CID Arrests Prime Accused BJP Leader Divya Hagaragi

Former Kalaburagi women's wing president of BJP arrested in connection with the PSI scam
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka has arrested prime accused Divya Hagaragi, Archana and three others in Pune, Maharashtra, in a late night operation. The arrests were made in connection with the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) scam that has stirred controversy in Karnataka.
Divya Hagaragi, a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and the former president of Kalaburagi's BJP women's wing, who was reportedly absconding, was arrested from a hideout in Pune. Her husband Rajesh was arrested few days ago.
As of now, Karnataka CID slueths have arrested 18 people in connection with the case. An FIR has been filed at the Chowk police station of Kalaburagi.
Divya Hagaragi and her husband Rajesh run Jnana Jyoti school in Kalaburagi. It is being alleged that the school was used as a centre for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examinations. The school allegedly did not have the amenities that an exam centre should have.
The scam was unearthed after a candidate named Veeresh secured 7th rank and scored 121 marks, even as he had attempted to answer only 21 out of 130 questions.
Sources in the police department also said that more such cases of malpractice could have been done at the exam centre, as the school did not have any functional CCTV cameras.
A total of 54,041 candidates appeared for the examination which was held in October 2021 to fill 545 vacant PSI positions in Karnataka.
