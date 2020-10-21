‘Coercive Plot’: ED’s Second Summons to Farooq Abdullah in 3 Days

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday, 21 October, expressed anger over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) second summons to party President Farooq Abdullah, a day after he was questioned by the same agency for a marathon six hours.

The party lambasted the government for its agenda of 'cornering any voices of dissent'.

This is the second time Farooq Abdullah has been called for questioning by the ED in this week. Earlier, the NC President was called for questioning by the ED on Monday for a case of alleged misappropriation of money when he was chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Terming the Wednesday summons “calculated coercive measures”, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it is aimed at curtailing Farooq Abdullah's efforts to weave unity among the mainstream political parties in J&K.