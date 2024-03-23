Electoral Bonds: Firms Donated Way Beyond Their Profits, Which Parties Gained?

West Bengal-based FMCG company Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd, which donated over 150 times its profit in the financial year 2019-20, gave the maximum share of its electoral bonds to the BJP, data made public by the Election Commission on 21 March shows.

After the Supreme Court rap, the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the complete electoral bonds data including unique alphanumeric codes which link the donor or companies with political parties.

The Quint had earlier reported that at least 15 companies – big and small – had donated more than their capacity (in terms of net profit/equity) to political parties through the now-banned electoral bonds.

Now, with alphanumeric codes available, let’s look at those companies, making less or no profits, donated to which political parties.