In 7 Elections that NDA Won Since 2019, Postal Votes Favoured Opposition Parties

After exposing a clear divergence between EVM votes (polled by the general public) and postal votes (polled by Armed Forces personnel and Central government employees) in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections, The Quint has discovered that this difference was marked in previous state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections too.

In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 of the total 243 seats. But curiously, the trends in postal votes were the complete opposite — the Mahagathbandhan was leading in 142 seats, while the NDA was leading in 98.

A similar divergence in postal and EVM votes was flagged by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in his recent press conference alleging malpractices in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election results.

In this story, we look at the detailed results of all general elections held between 2019 and 2025, including state Assembly and Lok Sabha, to trace the disparity between EVM and postal votes and examine what it means.

For the purpose of this story, we have picked the states where divergence on EVM votes and postal votes was observed in at least 25 percent of the total seats.