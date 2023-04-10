EC Derecognises TMC, NCP, CPI as National Parties, AAP Gets National Status
(Photo: Reuters)
The Election Commission on Monday, 10 April recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
(This is a developing story. It will be upodated with more details.)
