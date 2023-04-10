EC Derecognises TMC, NCP, CPI as National Parties, AAP Gets National Status

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019EC Derecognises TMC, NCP, CPI as National Parties, AAP Gets National Status

The move by the Election Commission comes after AAP's performance in the 2022 Punjab and Gujarat Assembly elections.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

|

(Photo: Reuters)

The Election Commission on Monday, 10 April recognised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the national party status of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

(This is a developing story. It will be upodated with more details.)

undefined

