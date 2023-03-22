Friends in Punjab, Foes in Delhi? Decoding AAP-BJP Ties Amid Amritpal Crackdown

One of the major poll planks of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab state Assembly Elections was the claim that neither the Congress nor the AAP was qualified to run a sensitive border state.

In fact, even after AAP won the elections with an overwhelming majority, the BJP continued targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government of being incapable of handling the security situation.

The AAP government's decision to revoke the security cover of at least 400 individuals, publishing their names on social media, and the death of singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala also didn't help Mann's cause.

More recently, the BJP had been building pressure on the Punjab government to act against Amritpal Singh and his supporters, raising questions on the party's ability to handle the law and order situation in the state. This, especially after Singh's supporters attacked the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on 24 February, demanding the release of an associate who had been detained in connection with a case of kidnapping and attempt to murder.

"The Bhagwant Mann government bowed down in the Ajnala incident. It is not the Punjab Police which has failed. It was not the police which bowed down," said Sunil Jakhar, who was one of the many BJP leaders who accused the AAP of miserably failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.