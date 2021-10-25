'ED Won't Come After Me as I Am a BJP MP': Sanjay Patil

"We too had to go to BJP. He (referring to someone from the opposition sitting next to him on stage) asked why did I join the BJP. I told him to ask his leader why I went to BJP... Everything is easygoing and peaceful (in BJP). I get sound sleep as there are no inquiries," Patil had been quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP leaders' remarks come after the accusations of the BJP-led Centre's misuse of the ED, furthered by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies – Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).