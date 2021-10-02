EC Freezes LJP Symbol Amid Feud Between Chirag Paswan and Uncle Pashupati Paras

Amid the ongoing feud between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the election commission of India (ECI) put a freeze on the use of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party symbol on Saturday, 2 October, reported PTI.

The development comes in the backdrop of the bypolls to the seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in Bihar later this month.

As per news reports, both the factions have been asked to submit separate names and party symbols for the bypolls by Monday.

Reacting to the news, Paras told ANI that he had only "requested Election Commission to not allot the (Lok Janshakti Party) symbol to anyone as the matter is pending in the court".