EC Freezes LJP Symbol Amid Feud Between Chirag Paswan and Uncle Pashupati Paras

File image of LJP leader Chirag Paswan.
(Photo:PTI)
Amid the ongoing feud between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, the election commission of India (ECI) put a freeze on the use of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party symbol on Saturday, 2 October, reported PTI.
The development comes in the backdrop of the bypolls to the seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in Bihar later this month.
As per news reports, both the factions have been asked to submit separate names and party symbols for the bypolls by Monday.
Reacting to the news, Paras told ANI that he had only "requested Election Commission to not allot the (Lok Janshakti Party) symbol to anyone as the matter is pending in the court".
BACKGROUND
The cracks in the party came to fore earlier this year when Paras, an MP, claimed that he had the support of four out of five MPs of LJP (barring Chirag Paswan) and unseated him as the parliamentary party leader.
In retaliation, Paswan expelled the five rebel MPs from the party.
On 7 July, Paswan said that the LJP filed a petition in the HC against the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to consider Pashupati Paras as leader of LJP in the House. The plea was, however, dismissed by the Delhi High Court.
Published: 02 Oct 2021,07:39 PM IST