FAQ: With Fake Universities Springing Up, How Can Students Spot Them?

Last week, the University Grants Commission (UGC) flagged 21 universities as ‘fake’ universities. Over the years, numerous ‘self-styled’ institutions have sprung up, trapping hundreds of students who spend time and money, only to end up without recognised degrees.

The regulatory body issued a list of 21 'self-styled, unrecognised' universities or institutions across India that are functioning in violation of the UGC Act 1956. A majority of them were located in Delhi-NCR, followed by Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.

But with seemingly legitimate websites, how can students tell fake universities apart from the actual ones while taking admissions? The Quint speaks to Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu Public School in Delhi, Sauravesvar Sen, founder and chief mentor of Catalyst Learning Services, and Ritesh Jain, Faculty at AaptPrep – a coaching institute, who shed light on the issue.