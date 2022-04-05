Delhi Court Denies Bail to 8 Arrested for Vandalism Outside CM Kejriwal’s House

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 5 April, denied bail to eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) workers arrested in a case of vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that happened on 29 March, reported Bar and Bench.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Kumar Kashyap observed that the liberty of a person is not absolute if it causes damage to society and stated, “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly/intentionally.”

The order stated that the right to assemble and protest is an individual’s fundamental right, however, “such right is subject to certain restrictions and not an uncontrolled one.”