DCW Chief 'Dragged & Molested': Who Gains Political Points in BJP-AAP Slugfest?

The alleged molestation of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal, on the night of Wednesday, 18 January, has triggered a full-blown political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) terming the incident an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "drama" to "defame the Delhi Police."

On Thursday, 19 January, Maliwal – an AAP appointee – tweeted that she was doing an inspection on women's safety near AIIMS in Delhi the previous night when a drunk man allegedly molested her and dragged her with his car for a few metres.